‘Thanksgiving antics’ North Carolina elk gets tangled up in red hammock

article

An elk is running around western North Carolina with a shredded hammock on its head, and apparently a love of apples is to blame.

News outlets report Jim Beaver told the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving that an elk was stuck in his yard with its antlers tangled up in a hammock.

The sheriff’s office on Facebook says Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal.

"The Thanksgiving antics have already started! An elk on Windswept Way in Maggie Valley ended up tangled in a hammock. Great work to Corporal Ken Stiles for cutting it free. Resume regular operations and enjoy the clear blue sky today," the sheriff's office wrote.

Beaver says elks often eat apples in his yard and play with his hammock.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

This elk, however, was too playful.

Advertisement

Beaver says he didn’t free the elk himself, in case it decided to attack. He told WLOS-TV that the elk, with pieces of the hammock still in its antlers, has returned to the house a few times.