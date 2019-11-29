Thanksgiving leftovers: A guide to how long your holiday favorites last
LOS ANGELES - Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people are heading home with a good amount of leftovers.
But how long do leftovers actually last?
The Daily Meal offers a handy guide for the most common dishes at a Thanksgiving dinner and how long they’ll last in the fridge or freezer.
Turkey
-Fridge: Three to four days
-Freezer: Four months in the freezer or six months if stored in gravy or broth
Ham
-Fridge: Three to four days
-Freezer: One to two months
Mashed potatoes
-Fridge: Three to four days
-Freezer: If there’s dairy in the potatoes then they’ll only last one to two months, but if they’re dairy-free then they can last anywhere from 10 months to a year.
Gravy
-Fridge: Three to four days
-Freezer: One to two months
Cranberry sauce
-Fridge: If it’s alcohol-free, it can last up to a week in the fridge, but if there’s alcohol it can last up to two weeks.
-Freezer: It’s not recommended to freeze cranberry sauce because it can get too watery.
Stuffing
-Fridge: Three to four days
-Freezer: Up to one month
Green bean casserole
-Fridge: Three to five days
-Freezer: Four to six months
Corn
-Fridge: Three to four days
-Freezer: One to two months
Macaroni and cheese
-Fridge: Three to five days
-Freezer: One to two months
Pie
-Fridge: Any type of pie lasts about three to four days.
-Freezer: Solid pies such as pecan or pumpkin last one to two months, but fluffy or custard-based pies should not be frozen.
Apple pies last two to three days in the pantry.
Dinner rolls
-Fridge: One to two days if they’re hard, four to five days if they’re soft
-Freezer: Any kind of dinner roll will last two to three months
Wine
-Fridge: Full-bodied white wines last three to five days with a cork. Light wines and rose last five to seven days. Red wine is three to five days in a cool, dark place with a cork.
-Freezer: Any wine lasts two to three months
Cornbread
-Fridge: Up to one week
-Freezer: Two to three months
If the bread is stored properly at room temperature in the pantry, it can last one to two days.
Sweet potato casserole
-Fridge: Three to five days, but sprinkling it with lemon juice can make it last a little longer
-Freezer: 10 to 12 months