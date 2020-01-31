The HEARTest Yard: Greg Olsen leaves his mark on Charlotte

A shock was felt across the Queen City Thursday when the Carolina Panthers announced that they came to a mutual agreement with tight end Greg Olsen that it was time for him to leave the team.

Over the years, Olsen has scored touchdowns on the field and off the field in the Charlotte community.

He and his wife Kara have always given their time to local charities, and money, donating millions of dollars to a place that stole his heart, Levine Children’s Hospital.

GREG OLSEN LEAVING THE CAROLINA PANTHERS, TEAM ANNOUNCES

His close relationship with the hospital started when his son TJ was born. He had a congenital heart defect and for a while, it was touch and go at the hospital, but eventually, TJ pulled through.

Motivated to help others in need, Olsen started the HEARTest Yard Foundation, helping other families receive first-class healthcare. It eventually led to Levine establishing the HEARTest Yard Pediatric enter.

Advertisement

Olsen may no longer be a Carolina Panther, but he’ll be a part of Charlotte for life.



