‘The Process’: Panthers Coach Matt Rhule on upcoming season

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to a good season and says getting ready is all 'a process'.

Rhule made it clear that the team is sticking with Cam Newton as they head into the 2020 season.

Rhule says they're getting Cam healthy and watching how he's progressing and getting back to 100 percent.

Rhule says he's taking it all one step at a time beginning with just focusing on the scouting combine, then the draft, then preseason.

He also said it was his decision to hire LSU's Joe Brady as offensive coordinator.