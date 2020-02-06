The Rolling Stones return to Charlotte this summer

article

The Rolling Stones Thursday announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to the U.S. for a 15 city run in 2020 and will make a stop in the Carolinas on July 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as “A triumph for the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.”

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world,” Mick Jagger said.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again," Keith Richards said.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available.

For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m.