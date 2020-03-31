'These are not simply numbers, these are people': More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in SC
South Carolina health officials have announced that cases of COVID-19 in the state have topped 1,000 and there are four additional deaths.
The state is now reporting 1,083 positive cases of coronavirus and the death toll has climbed to 22 people.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
- Abbeville County: 4 case
- Aiken County: 13 cases
- Anderson County: 39 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 91 cases
- Berkeley County: 15 cases
- Calhoun County: 3 case
- Charleston County: 142 cases
- Chester County: 2 cases
- Chesterfield County: 6 cases
- Clarendon County: 25 cases
- Colleton County: 5 case
- Darlington County: 11 cases
- Dillion County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 17 cases
- Edgefield County: 2 case
- Fairfield County: 6 cases
- Florence County: 19 cases
- Georgetown County: 13 case
- Greenville County: 106 case
- Greenwood County: 5 cases
- Horry County: 37 cases
- Jasper County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 105 cases
- Lancaster County: 15 cases
- Laurens County: 3 cases
- Lee County: 5 cases
- Lexington County: 54 cases
- Marion County: 2 case
- Marlboro County: 2 case
- Newberry County: 2 case
- Oconee County: 5 cases
- Orangeburg County: 22 cases
- Pickens County: 14 cases
- Richland County: 148 cases
- Saluda County: 1 case
- Spartanburg County: 37 cases
- Sumter County: 39 counties
- Union County: 3 case
- Williamsburg County: 2 case
- York County: 56 cases
These numbers were last updated by South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at 4:31 p.m. on Monday, March 31.
Individuals with any signs of illness are being asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.