'They were all unrestrained.' 6 children seriously injured in rollover wreck on I-485

Six children and three adults were rushed to the hospital following an overnight rollover wreck along Interstate-485, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The serious crash occurred just after 12 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the Inner Loop of I-485, just past West Boulevard.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SUV fell asleep a the wheel, hit an embankment, and rolled over.

Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 no one was wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, and an 8-month-old infant was sitting on the lap of the front passenger. Three of the children are being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

NC State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash. So far, no charges have been filed.