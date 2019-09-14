Thieves steal American flag from Indian Trail funeral home

article

A funeral home in Indian Trail is asking the individual who took an American flag from its front lawn to kindly return it.

Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations, located at 6525 Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail, posted on social media on Saturday that the flags displayed on the lawn were on loan from the Patriot Guard Riders and reported one missing.The flag pole is made of PVC pipe and has amale and female coupling to shorten it.

The flags were on display during 9/11 ceremonies.

Many on Facebook shared their post and offered to help including reimbursement and offers to replace it.

The funeral home says anyone with information can call 704-821-4484.