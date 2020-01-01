Thieves steal dozens of holiday cards, money from mailboxes

More than 30 pieces of stolen mail were found tossed inside a garbage can on Monday.

“Absolutely heartbreaking because I can tell mortgage checks have been stolen,” said the Olde Providence North homeowner who made the discovery in an online neighborhood post. The stolen mail was turned over to police but a photograph shows discarded holiday cards and empty envelopes. Money that had been inside, meant as gifts, were gone.

At least eight people filed police reports saying their checks, cards, mortgage payments and even a DNA kit, were swiped from their mailboxes. Authorities say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the Old Salem neighborhood of Charlotte.

“Using the mail is a risky option at this point in time,” said a woman, who didn’t want to be identified, whose holiday card – and the contents inside – were stolen from her mailbox.

“It’s very disturbing to think that someone is using the holiday season and the gift-giving time,” she said, “to take advantage of people trying to greet one another.”

Police see an increase in package thefts around the holidays and recommend never sending cash or gift cards in the mail. It’s also recommended to ask friends to check on your mailbox if you’re away.

“It’s a little bit scary,” said neighbor Satya Gagrani. “Normally, it’s a safe neighborhood and we never heard of such things. We’d like to know what’s going on.

Advertisement

Gagrani says he will be looking at his surveillance cameras and asking his neighbors to do the same for any clues. He has warned residents to watch out.

It is unclear how many pieces of mail were stolen or how much money the thieves got away with. Police say the investigation is open and active.

There is no suspect description. No arrests have been made.

The homeowner who discovered the stolen mail identified the following Charlotte addresses the letters were sent to, and stolen from included: Broken Saddle Lane, Crooked Oak Lane, East Barden Road, East Providence Drive, Farmland Road and Edgedale Drive.

CMPD SAFETY TIPS

Mail theft is an issue observed during this time of year.

Have your packages delivered to a neighbor if you will be out of town for the holidays or your apartment office (if allowed)

Use the Amazon lockers at local QT’s for pickup or use a secure place to have your package delivered to

Notify your local post office to hold your package at the post office

Call 9-1-1 if you see a suspicious person in your neighborhood

Doorbell cameras are a great tool to have installed to be notified when someone is on your porch

CMPD recommendations: https://charlottenc.gov/CMPD/Safety/Pages/Safety-Tips.aspx