Thieves steal tools worth thousands from custom furniture shop in Charlotte

The search is on for two men who broke into Brown Dog Wood Company over the weekend and stole thousands of dollars of tools.

It happened early Sunday morning and it was all caught on surveillance video. Shawn Weathers started the company a few years ago and has poured everything into it. Recently he installed the cameras and it caught something he hoped would never happen.

“They brought a grinder and cut a hole in the side door,” said Weathers. The two crooks work for about 20 minutes to get into the building. The video shows the sparks from the grinder and you can hear the sound of the tool working.

The two crawled through the hole and wasted no time gathering up tools and tossing them outside. They used flashlights to walk about the building.

“It was planned they knew what they were doing they don’t have a heart or soul,” Weathers explained.

One man was wearing a white painter’s suit and the other had one jeans and a hoodie.

“I take it personally and so do my guys because we fight for every day,” said Weathers. The small business of eight relies on the tools that were stolen to build pieces of furniture. While they are still working to fill orders the crime is a huge and expensive setback.

Weathers hopes someone recognizes the two men and that they think twice before doing this to someone else.

“It would be great if we got the tools back and they could do community service. I just want my tools back,” said Weathers.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. If you saw anything or recognize the two suspects call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.