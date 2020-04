article

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office is reporting a third COVID-19 death.

The Coroner's Office says the death will likely not be counted in today's data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, SCDHEC was reporting five deaths in the county. 109 deaths were reported across the state.

71 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lancaster County.