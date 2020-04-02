Third COVID-19 death reported in Mecklenburg County, 591 cases confirmed

article

Mecklenburg County officials are reporting a third COVID-19 related death.

According to county officials, 591 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Many people are asymptomatic and people who don’t meet criteria for testing are positive.

"The curve will not flatten immediately. We don’t expect numbers to drop right away. Community spread is here, so assume you’re going to be exposed if you’re out and about."

They are continuing to stress the importance of staying home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

When it comes to going out to grab the essentials, county officials ask that you go alone when possible, reduce the number of trips you have to make by stocking up for the week, avoid touching hard surfaces as much as possible and maintain social distancing.

NURSE AT MECKLENBURG CO. JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Advertisement

As of Thursday, April 3, 2,093 people have tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina and 259 people are currently hospitalized.