Third COVID-19 related death reported in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. - A third COVID-19 related death has been reported in Iredell County.
Health officials say the individual was a high-risk patient and died from complications associated with the virus.
No additional information about the patient will be released.
There are nearly 350 more cases of COVID-19 being reported in North Carolina.
The state is now reporting 5,465 laboratory-confirmed cases and 131 deaths from coronavirus.