Third flu-related death reported in North Carolina this 2019-2020 season

Health officials have announced the third reported flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public health weekly flu report, the death took place during the week of November 17-23.

Two of this season’s victims were 65-years-old or older while the third was between 25-49 years old, according to the report.

Officials confirmed 208 people died during last year’s flu season. Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February. The following precautions should be taken to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses:

Stay home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours

Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

Flu vaccinations are available at pharmacies, private medical offices, hospitals, some federally qualified health care centers, and local health departments.

To find a flu vaccine near you, please click here.