Third suspect arrested in Charlotte 2019 New Year's Day murder

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made a third arrest in the murder of a Charlotte man who was shot and killed New Year's Day 2019.

Tyler Jordan Hokes, 19 was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with first degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Hokes is one of three suspects charged in the murder of Carnis Poindexter. The 53-year-old was found dead on his front porch in North Charlotte from a gunshot wound on Jan. 1, 2019.

Ronald Benbow, 20, was arrested and charged on August 27, 2019. Furquan Thompson, 19, was apprehended in March.