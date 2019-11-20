Third suspect arrested in Salisbury homicide

article

A third suspect connected to a murder in Salisbury this past October turned himself in to authorities this week, police said.

Tai Alexander Mosley, 21, of Salisbury turned himself into the Concord Police Department on Tuesday evening, Nov. 19. Mosley has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Emerson Roebuck.

He is currently being held in the Rowan County Jail without bond.

Two other suspects connected to the homicide, Ronald Dashawn Pruitt and Kenyatta Raphalle Belton Jr., have both been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both are also being held without bond.