This panda has some serious, and adorable, attachment issues

It’s not every day that you receive bear hugs while at work, unless it’s your job to take care of pandas.

A heartwarming video posted to Facebook from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China shows how attached the animals can become to their caregivers.

In the video, a cub can be seen latching on to its keeper’s leg and refusing to let go.

A panda cub latches on to his keeper's leg. (Credit: iPanda via Storyful)

“Hold his leg if you wanna reach his heart!” the caption reads.

After multiple attempts, the keeper is finally able to break free from the relentless embrace of his cuddly friend.

“This is hard work, but a resolved panda won’t give up. #HiPanda #BestJobInTheWorld,” the post continues.

The Chengdu Panda Base is a research and breeding facility that focuses on conserving giant pandas and other rare animals.

