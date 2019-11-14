Thousands of dollars of product stolen from Lincoln County CBD store

Business break-ins are not uncommon but the owner of a Lincoln County CBD shop believes regulating the marijuana industry may have prevented his shop from being targeted.

"Irritated more than anything. I had to get out of bed and then we're missing a bunch of product which costs money and now we're in the red for the month and probably the rest of the months in the year you know, November and December," Lee Vantine said.

This surveillance video shows the suspect breaking the glass and climbing through the broken door of Got CBD late Tuesday night. The suspect went straight for the case of hemp flowers worth more than $8,000.

"They took the hemp flowers in particular in my honest opinion they might be trying to take it and sell it as real marijuana but it won't get them high or anything it just takes away pain," said Vantine.

Hemp flowers don't have THC which is the chemical in marijuana that makes you high. However, hemp looks and smells exactly the same and a buyer wouldn't know the difference until they smoked it.

"That's another reason for regulations and stuff and legalization because maybe my break-in wouldn't have happened if people could go buy it from a secured store and location."

Vantine says they've only been open nine months and it's the first break-in in the building. He believes the suspect came in and cased the store the day before.

"We're replacing the glass and getting better security cameras and things of that deterrent and we have the safe coming in so we're definitely taking steps to let it not happen again and not be so vulnerable."

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office interviewed several people of interest but so far, no charges have been filed.

