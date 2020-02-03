Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Cornelius acting group

An acting group in Cornelius is offering up a reward to anyone who can help them find their $25,000 worth of stolen equipment.



"I feel pretty devastated honestly. That was six years of work for a community of 3,000 people who worked to build everything in that trailer," said Emil Zickafoose.

Zickafoose says it been a week since she and her theater buddies lost everything they used to make a living.

In the trailer, there were things that ranged from costumes to props. Emil says altogether the contents are worth $25,000.

"It not only happened to my small business but a lot of small businesses in this area. The police after a week of investigation it went from an open case to an inactive case. Unfortunately, I don't think they recover these a lot in these situations," she said.

Last week, FOX 46 told you about this man who had his work material stolen from his truck as he slept. Because these cases are hard to crack, Emil says she and her team are offering a thousand dollars for returned items.

"It's really important to our community. Just give us the contents back. You can leave them anywhere. We'll come and get them. That's really what we need back," Zickafoose said.

With a community of at least 3,000 people impacted by the loss of the trailer, Emil is hoping someone sees this story and gets results for her and the team. They are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help them recover the trailer.