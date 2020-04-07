Three injured in Rock Hill accident

article

Three people were injured in an accident that occurred Monday night in Rock Hill.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to calls regarding an accident near 1000 S. Stonewall Ave. A car was found illegally parked prior to the accident.

The vehicle with three passengers was traveling southbound and struck the illegally parked vehicle.

One of the passengers from the backseat suffered severe injuries and was flown to Atrium CMC for treatment. The other two were taken to Piedmont Medical, police said.

This remains an active investigation.