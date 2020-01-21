Three teens shoot, rob 17-year-old during drug transaction in south Charlotte, police say

Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after police said the trio shot and robbed a 17-year-old during a drug transaction in south Charlotte.

The armed robbery and shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Jan. 18 near the 800 block of Scaleybark Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as officers got to the scene they located a 17-year-old inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen had been struck in the head by a blunt object and was also shot in the shoulder, police said.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD learned quickly that one of the suspects was, Amed Lino, 18, and began working with the Real-Time Crime Center to track the electronic monitor Lino was court-ordered to wear on his pending charges.

Officers located Lino driving near the 5600 block of South Tryon Street, but he left the vehicle in 'drive' while jumping from the car and tried to run away. Officers were able to find and arrest Lino a short time later. A search of his car resulted in the seizure of various narcotics, cash, and a stolen firearm, police said.

The following two teenagers have been charged as adults, according to CMPD:

Lino, 18, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer. Lino has prior charges for breaking and entering, drug offenses, and resisting police.

Jose Reyes, 18, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Reyes has charges for multiple car break-ins, weapons offenses, armed robbery, common law robbery and has previously been court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Advertisement

CMPD said a third suspect has been charged as a juvenile due to the “Raise the Age” legislation placed into effect in late 2019: