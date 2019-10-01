article

Thursday is National Bring Your Bible to School Day. It’s the sixth year that the nationwide student-led movement is happening, according to faith-based ministry Focus on the Family.

The annual event is meant to allow students to share their experiences with faith with their peers and prompt open discussions about religion.

NASCAR’s J.J. Yeley, who competed in the Xfinity Series Race in Charlotte this past Saturday, Sep. 28, drove for the cause, with his car wrapped in ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day’ logo and colors.

“Navigating a racetrack at high speed may take courage,” Yeley said. “But in today’s world, it can take far more courage to be a student and publicly share and live out your faith in school.”

NFL quarterback Drew Brees is also a supporter of the movement, even making a short video encouraging kids to participate on Thursday.

“Given the recent UN address by President Trump, religious freedom is a timely topic that has caught many peoples’ attention. Bring Your Bible to School Day is, in part, meant to be a reminder to students that they always have the right to carry their Bible with them in school,” the organization said in a press release.

Students and families who sign up for the event will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

