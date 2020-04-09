Tighter restrictions go into place at grocery stores as number of COVID-19 cases rises

On Wednesday, Harris Teeter began only allowing 50 percent of the building’s code capacity in at a time.

Customers FOX 46 spoke with had mixed reactions.

“We have to do what we have to do to protect ourselves and if people are not honoring masks and gloves and not honoring six feet then that's what they have to do. I don't have a problem with,” shopper Michelle Jarbeau said.

Jarbeau, like many others, say they notice the way we shop is changing but they're okay with it as long as it's done to protect us.

“You can get it from an asymptotic person and you know every day we're hearing another store that has a positive COVID[-19] employee like Target and Lowe's and I think it's really important to keep the staff healthy and keep us healthy. I don't have a problem with it at all,” she said.

HARRIS TEETER EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

With a number of Charlotte stores announcing that team members have tested positive for COVID-19, stores like CVS have even placed plastic shields at the checkout lanes allowing a greater distance between cashiers and shoppers.

One man, however, told FOX 46 he thinks things are going too far.

“I'm full of conspiracy theories, but I still say if I come over here and they won't let me in. I'm a little p.o’d” David Tobias told FOX 46.

There will also be signage throughout stores like Harris Teeter and Publix, letting people know what to do as they reach the checkout lines.



“They need to take this stuff seriously and it will be over sooner,” Jarbeau said.

Another huge problem the grocery stores are noticing is a lot of personal protective gear like gloves and masks are being thrown on the ground in the parking lots. Store employees are picking this stuff up so please hold on to your gear until you reach a garbage can.

It’s a holy time of year, often a time when families come together to celebrate in their faith. During these tough times, different faiths are finding new ways to celebrate the holiday and maintain family traditions while social distancing.

“We have many, many, many families who are celebrating Passover tonight, for the first night of Passover, using Zoom, Skype, Facetime and other mediums to be able to share in the celebrate of the holiday,” said Rabbi Asher Knight.

Some restaurants are catering Passover meals in place of hard to find ingredients. Rabbi Knight says it's okay to be flexible and that what's most important is being safe.

"The saving of a life is the most important value that we have. So we're saying to people even though this is the holiday season and we might be physically separated we don't need to be spiritually separated, we do not need to be separated in the celebration of the holiday."

Temple Beth El is sharing supplements to the dinner celebration, the Charlotte Catholic Diocese is doing the same.

"Take all of the events of holy week, all of the written text, all of the rituals so they can follow along through their television, through their computer screen and participate virtually in real time. If we can't be physically together we at least need to be at the same time, at the same moment, united in spirit,”

It's the holiest week of the year and while many are alone and others are getting back to basics

Father Patrick Winslow says it's a great time for reflecting on our insecurities.

"If we reflect upon him as our greater source of security then we take this circumstance and we make the best of it and we understand on a deeper level how much we are truly contingent and reliant upon him."

