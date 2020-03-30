Tillis: Stimulus checks wont be subject to state, federal taxes

article

Stimulus checks sent to aid North Carolinians during the coronavirus pandemic will not be subjected to state or federal income tax, Senator Thom Tillis said during a virtual phone town hall Monday morning.

The stimulus bill was agreed upon last week with bipartisan measures and passed with a $2 trillion dollar price tag.

Tillis also discussed mental health and advised North Carolina residents to check-in 'a bit more frequently' with loved ones, veterans, and those who are already suffering from an illness.

One massage therapist asked Tillis about work pay or lack of it.

"I have to pay rent today, we have no income" the caller from Macon County said.

"you should be receiving that assistance, even though that won't cover everything, we know that."

We are looking at things to where landlords can maybe shift things a month or two. But the one thing is that landlords are struggling, too. 10's of thousands of North Carolinians are experiencing the same thing as you and that's why we're working on it."