Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa

Sorry, ladies: Tim Tebow is officially off the market.

The former Florida Gators quarterback and fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who won the title of Miss Universe in 2017, tied the knot in her home country of South Africa, PEOPLE Magazine reported.

The couple began dating in 2018, and got engaged last January.

Both Tebow and Nel-Peters posted video and images on Instagram from the reception.

The magazine said the pair exchanged vows they had written for each other in a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things: The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife," Tebow told PEOPLE.

He continued, “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”