'Tis the season: Carowinds Winterfest opening soon

You'll soon be able to rock around the Christmas tree at Carowinds: Winterfest opens up this weekend.

The lights are up and the characters are out, ready for the upcoming nightly parades happening during Winterfest at Carowinds. The parades will be a new addition this year.

Also happening during the holiday extravaganza are live shows.

The festival, now in its third year, starts November 24 and runs through December 31 on select days. Tickets are already available for purchase on the Carowinds website.

Once inside, you'll see them more than five million lights that have been put up, a 70-foot tree and a number of activities including a tree lighting ceremony, ice-skating and family rides. Kids can even write letters to Santa, do some cookie decorating with Mrs. Clause and take pictures with Santa.



Get ready, because the holiday season has arrived! Learn more about Winterfest here.