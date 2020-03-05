Tito’s Vodka cannot be used to make hand sanitizer, company says

article

An interesting Tweet caused the popular vodka brand Tito's to join in on the conversation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Austin-based distillery fact-checked a Twitter user who said Tito's came in handy when they were using the vodka to mix up their own hand sanitizer as supplies are strained across the U.S.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information.”

While the company took a somber tone to debunk the myth, many of their followers are making light of the situation.

Advertisement

The CDC is continuing to encourage proper hand-washing to defend against the widespread virus. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Click here for more information.