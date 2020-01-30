Today is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina

Listen up South Carolina voters. Thursday is the last day to register if you want to have a say in the Democratic Primary.

Registration forms are available at South Carolina Votes. There, you will be walked through how you can register to vote and access the necessary forms to fill out.

You can also check your current registration to see if it's correct. A South Carolina driver's license or Department of Motor Vehicles ID card is required.

People must meet the following qualifications to register to vote in South Carolina:

They must be a U.S. citizen who will be at least 18 years on or before the next election, which is Nov. 6.

They must reside in South Carolina.

They cannot be under a court order declaring them mentally incompetent or confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime.

People convicted of a felony or an offense against election laws cannot register to vote until they have served their entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.

South Carolina's Democratic Primary is February 29, 2020.

For more information, please click here.