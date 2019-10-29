Toddler and good dog dance to 'Beauty and the Beast' in adorable viral video

It's a tale as old as time, when a little girl's best playmate, who so happens to be her dog, can also be her cute beast.

In a viral video posted to Facebook by Kaylee Slobotski, little Emily is seen dancing with her dog named Rudy to the Disney classic ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Wearing a beautiful yellow princess dress, the toddler ever so gently holds onto the beast’s fuzzy paws, who is also dressed for the occasion, as the pair sways to the movie’s theme song ‘Tale As Old As Time.’

She is lucky she has the cutest beast that puts up with her shenanigans. — Kaylee Slobotski

The video has been shared over 190,000 times and has over 99,000 comments.