Toddler found unresponsive in pool placed on life support, family says

A toddler is on life support after he was found unresponsive in a backyard pool, according to family.

Gaston County police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Holly Hills Drive in Gastonia on around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 21 for a possible drowning. Upon arrival, officers found the little boy, just two and a half years old, in the pool in the backyard.

Gaston County EMS arrived on scene and began giving the child immediate treatment. He was taken to CaroMont Regional hospital and was later transferred to Levine Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The boy's aunt says his name is Grayson, and asked that the community "keep him in your prayers."

No other information has been released at this time as police are still investigating.