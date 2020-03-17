Tom Brady confirms he’s leaving the New England Patriots

article

In a tweet Tuesday, quarterback Tom Brady confirmed he’s leaving the New England Patriots.

"To all my teammates, coaches, executives, and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.

I am grateful for all that you have taught me - I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever.

I couldn't be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.

Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.

I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Advertisement

- Tom Brady