Tom Hanks, wife Rita have coronavirus

article

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita have tested positive for coronavirus, the star announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Hanks posted the news to Twitter just before 10 p.m. Hanks says he and his wife were both feeling ill in Australia.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

Hanks said to play it safe, they were both tested and found to have the virus. He said medical officials are initiating protocols with them and they will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as officials require.

Fans on Twitter were understandably shocked and saddened to hear the news about the virus, which has claimed thousands of lives globally and nearly 40 in the United States.

Advertisement

Hanks says they'll be sure to keep the world updated.

"Take care of yourselves!" he signed off.