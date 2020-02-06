Tornado touches down in Kannapolis, city officials confirm

A tornado has touched down Thursday afternoon in Kannapolis, city officials confirm.

"We have had a tornado touch down near Lane Street and the Interstate-85 Exit. There are no injuries reported but some minimum property damage has occurred and power lines are down in this area. Please avoid this area," city officials tweeted Thursday.

Significant rain is expected for the rest of the day.

"We do have streets that have some debris and flooding so please stay off the streets and shelter in place if possible," city officials said.

