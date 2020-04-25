Tornado Warnings, Thunderstorm Warnings issued across the Carolinas Saturday

article

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg, Union, and York counties until 12 a.m.

A Tornado Warning was extended until 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 25 for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Tornado Warning for southwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina and York County in Upstate South Carolina.

At 10:32 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southwest of York or near Sharon moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD: Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE: Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Harrisburg and Charlotte Motor Speedway around 10 p.m.

Downtown Concord and West Concord around 10:10 p.m. and Mt Pleasant around 10:20 p.m. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include croft.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER!

Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free 1-800-267-8101.