Tornado Watch issued for several Charlotte-area counties Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for the following areas in the Piedmont:

- Alexander County

- Cabarrus County

- Catawba County

- Cleveland County

- Davie County

- Gaston County

- Iredell County

- Lincoln County

- Mecklenburg County

- Rowan County

- Union County

IMPACT

Expect damage to trees and powerlines

PRECAUTION & PREPAREDNESS

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room.

These storms are also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several Charlotte-area counties until 6 a.m. Monday.

List of counties under the Severe Thunderstorm Warning include:

- Cabarrus County

- Central Davie County

- Mecklenburg County

- Rowan County

- Union County

- Chester County, in upstate South Carolina

- Southeastern York County, in upstate South Carolina

At 5:09 a.m. Monday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles of Mocksville to 9 miles southeast of Chester, moving northeast at 60 mph.

Scattered pockets of wind damage will occur across the North Carolina Piedmont early Monday morning, including portions of the Charlotte-metro area.

Thunderstorms are expected to end around 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 13.