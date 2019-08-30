Toxic algae found at 8 ponds in Mecklenburg County

Six more ponds in Mecklenburg County have tested positive for toxic algae bringing the total to eight, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services screened a total of 31 Mecklenburg County ponds that are publicly owned and/or managed and routinely accessed by the public for the presence of active blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms.

Ponds at Belle Johnson Community Center, Clarks Creek Nature Preserve, Freedom Park, Robbins Park (Tennis Court Pond), Roosevelt Wilson Park, and Squirrel Lake Park all had active blooms, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Ponds at Park Road Park and Robbins Park Southern Pond previously tested positive.

"Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria is of particular concern due to the capability of some of its species to produce toxins when blooms occur. These toxins, called cyanotoxins, can cause illness in humans and pets that drink or come into contact with water affected by an active bloom," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said in a news release.

Warning signs have been posted around the eight ponds in Mecklenburg County where testing confirmed the presence of active blue-green algae blooms.

People and pets should stay out of water where indicators of algal blooms are visible, including surface scum, floating mats and/or discoloration.