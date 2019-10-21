Tractor-trailer crash causes gas spill on Statesville Rd at I-85 in north Charlotte

article

All lanes on Statesville Road at Interstate-85 are shut down Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said about 35 to 50 gallons of gas spilled out of the tractor-trailer following the wreck.

The accident happened at 1:46 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Police said at this time, just Statesville Road is closed.

Charlotte Fire is concerned if the tractor-trailer is moved, additional fuel will spill out, so for that reason, authorities are waiting for a hazmat clean-up crew to arrive before the roadway is cleared. The area has been shut down now for several hours.

"We expect this to be a problem during rush hour, but do not have an exact time on when the roadway will be back open, CMPD said.