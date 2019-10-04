Tractor-trailer up in flames after fatal wreck on I-485

article

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing on Interstate 485 Friday morning, officials said.

The crash is at Interstate 485 outer loop to W.T. Harris Boulevard. It's unclear how many vehicles are involved, but pictures sent in by a FOX 46 viewer show heavy smoke rising from the Interstate.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from a wreck on I-485 outer loop (Credit: WJZY).

Huntersville Fire confirmed they were working with Charlotte Fire and North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the crash.

The wreck is causing major delays along the interstate. I-485 outer loop is closed between I-77 and W W.T. Harris Boulevard, officials said.

Traffic backed up along I-485 outer loop Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 (Credit: NCDOT).

Watch the scene of the fatal accident LIVE on Facebook:

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 46 for updates.