TRAFFIC ALERT: Fallen power pole blocking street in Uptown at rush hour

Just in time for rush hour, a downed power pole has one street in Uptown shut down.

East Morehead Street is shut down between Euclid Avenue and Caldwell Street near South Boulevard.

Crews are on scene working to get the pole removed from the roadway, but it's causing major traffic backups for the afternoon rush hour.

FOX 46 will update you when the area clears out. For now, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

