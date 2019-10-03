Traffic Headache: Beginning Thursday, Exit 11B in uptown Charlotte will close for 2 months

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, the exit ramp from southbound I-77 to westbound I-277 Brookshire Freeway (Exit 11B) will close for about two months as crews construct a new noise wall adjacent to the ramp, according to authorities with I-77 Express.

Exit 11A from I-77 southbound to the I-277 inner loop will remain open, they said.

Starting on Thursday, traffic will be redirected southbound on I-77 to Exit 10C at West Fifth Street. Drivers will use the eastbound detour to northbound North Graham Street. Traffic will then take the entrance ramp to westbound I-277 at West Twelfth Street to access westbound I-277.

I-77 Express is encouraging drivers to sign up for their newsletters or follow them on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates in the area.

I-77 Express runs adjacent to the existing general-purpose lanes. The number of general-purpose lanes remains the same as today. Drivers have the choice of using the express lanes to avoid travel delays, the general-purpose lanes or a combination of both, officials said.

For a limited time, I-77 Express will add $10 to every NC Quick Pass account opened on or after August 1, 2019

Some have already taken to social media to voice their frustration with the new change.