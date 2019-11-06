Traffic stop leads to heroin bust in Statesville

article

Two Statesville residents were arrested after a traffic stop in Iredell County revealed a stash of drugs and a registration violation, according to authorities.

Statesville residents Michael Combs, 29, and Christina Dineen, 38, are facing multiple charges including possession of heroin. Combs faces additional charges of trafficking and intent to sell.

A deputy with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on Sunday for the registration violation. The driver Combs consented to a vehicle search where deputies located over six grams of black tar heroin, ziploc baggies, a scale, and syringes.

Both are being held in the Iredell County Detention Center.