Transfer student with autism delighted as teachers surprise him with Michael Jordan jersey

Teachers at JJ Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas, surprised a new student with a thoughtful birthday gift on February 21.

Salvador Lanuza, a 17-year-old with autism who is described by his sister Samantha as “a huge Michael Jordan fan,” was given a No 23 Chicago Bulls jersey with “Jordan” printed on the back by his new teachers.

Footage by Nichelle Holloway, a physical education teacher at the school, shows Lanuza saying “I love it” and checking himself out in the mirror before saying, “Thank you, coach.”

Lanuza’s sister Samantha told Storyful that her brother transferred from a charter school to JJ Pearce High School this semester.

“January was a very tough month for him because it was a lot of change happening all at once. It took a lot for him to adapt. His teachers, though, have been so incredibly sweet and patient with him. Salvador has made such great connections with his teachers,” she said.