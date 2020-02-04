Tree crashes through bedroom of west Charlotte home

A tree crashed through the bedroom of a west Charlotte home early Tuesday morning as a family was sleeping, authorities said.

The incident happened at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at a house located in the 2800 block of Old Steele Creek Road.

Emergency officials tell FOX 46 that, thankfully, no one was injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assisted Charlotte Fire with responding to this incident.

No other information was immediately available.