Tree crashes through bedroom of west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A tree crashed through the bedroom of a west Charlotte home early Tuesday morning as a family was sleeping, authorities said.
The incident happened at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at a house located in the 2800 block of Old Steele Creek Road.
Emergency officials tell FOX 46 that, thankfully, no one was injured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assisted Charlotte Fire with responding to this incident.
No other information was immediately available.