Tree crashes through bedroom of west Charlotte home

Tree topples onto home in west Charlotte

The incident happened early Tuesday morning along Old Steele Creek Road, emergency officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A tree crashed through the bedroom of a west Charlotte home early Tuesday morning as a family was sleeping, authorities said. 

The incident happened at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at a house located in the 2800 block of Old Steele Creek Road. 

Emergency officials tell FOX 46 that, thankfully, no one was injured. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assisted Charlotte Fire with responding to this incident. 

No other information was immediately available. 