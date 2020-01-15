Tree trimmer cut with chainsaw 30 feet up rescued

Emergency crews rescued a tree trimmer who had an accident with his chainsaw 30 feet up in the air in south Charlotte on Wednesday, officials say.

The incident occurred on Adrian Court and both paramedics and a fire crew were called to the scene.

Officials say there was blood loss from cutting his left hand and he became very weak and could not climb down.

The worker was suspended about 30 feet from the ground and was brought down and being evaluated and treated for minor injuries and transferred to Atrium Health CMC.

About 15 firefighters were called to the scene and the incident was under control within 15 minutes, according to EMS.