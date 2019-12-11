Treehouse getaways coming to the Smokies next year

article

Imagine taking a long weekend at a nice cozy cabin in the Great Smokey Mountains. Now imagine that getaway is high up in cool a treehouse.

Can you see it in your head? Great. It will soon become a reality in Gatlinburg.

Animal Planet's Treehouse Master Pete Nelson is currently working on eight unique treehouse rentals off of Norton Creek Road. The Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek will offer different floor plans for visitors to enjoy the Smokies next to a peaceful creek.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Treehouses include decks, loft areas, screened-in porches, and much more. There will be six different styles of treehouses that you can stay in including The Magnolia, The Hemlock, The Elm, and The Popular. For more information on the treehouses, please click here.

The treehouses are set to open in Spring 2020.