Trio accused in attack, robbery outside Concord Mills mall

article

The Concord Police Department has released photos of three suspects in connection to a robbery at Concord Mills on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls around 3 p.m. on Jan. 5 to a robbery in the parking lot outside Burlington Coat Factory where victims stated they had cash taken after being struck with fists and threatened with a gun.

The suspects are described as three black males: one wearing a gray 'GAP' hoodie, a yellow beanie style hat, and was approximately 5 foot 8 in height. The second suspect was wearing a black 'ISL' jacket, and the third suspect is described as having light skin, possibly bi-racial, with long curly hair, last seen wearing a gray zip hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Concord Police at 704-920-5000.