Troopers: 6 human trafficking victims found in car on I-85 in Gaston County

A man is in custody on multiple charges after North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they discovered six human trafficking victims inside his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said Edgar Ortiz was caught with various drugs and people hidden in his car around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate-85 northbound in Gaston County.

Authorities were given consent to search his vehicle and found meth and six people who they believe may be human trafficking victims. The suspect drove off during the traffic stop and was last seen on I-85 near the Cleveland County line in a silver Toyota Sequioa before he was captured.

Ortiz has been charged with resisting a public officer, trafficking amphetamine/meth, felony possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Further charges are pending.

Ortiz is currently being held at the Cleveland County Jail.