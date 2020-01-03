Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed along road near Lake Norman

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along a road near Lake Norman early Friday morning, troopers confirm to FOX 46.

The fatal accident happened at 6:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 on Slanting Bridge at Vistaview Road in Catawba County.

According to NC Highway Patrol, a pedestrian, identified as Samantha Lee Beaver, 20, of Sherrills Ford, was walking in the northbound lane when she was struck by a 2012 Nissan Maxima traveling north. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted, troopers said.

Beaver died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Chad Jefferson Duggins, 47, of Denver, was not injured. He immediately stopped and called 911. No charges are expected to be filed, troopers said.