Troopers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Iredell County

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a driver who they said hit and killed a man who was walking along I-40 in Iredell County Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 on Interstate-40 west near Interstate-77.

According to troopers, a pedestrian, possibly having a medical issue, was walking west on I-40. As a passerby stopped to check on the man, a pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway, sideswiped the concrete construction barrier, collided with the passerby’s vehicle, and struck the pedestrian.

The pickup truck fled the scene, troopers said. The pedestrian, Harold Dean Stewart III, 28, of Statesville, died at the scene.

NC State Highway Patrol is searching for a late 80s model Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicle may be light blue or faded blue with white two-tone on the side. There will be damage to the front and right side of the truck, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the NCSHP Communications Center at 828-466-5500 or 911.