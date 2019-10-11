Troopers search for suspect in hit-and-run that seriously injured cyclist near Grandfather Mountain

article

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a minivan who they said struck a cyclist Thursday morning near Grandfather Mountain and drove away from the scene.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 on US 221 near Grandfather Mountain in Caldwell County.

According to troopers, a cyclist was traveling north on US 221 when a minivan traveling southbound crossed the double-yellow line in a curve and collided head-on with the cyclist, and continued without stopping.

The injured cyclist has been identified as Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida. He was cycling in a group with his daughter and 2 others. Giraldo was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for a charcoal grey 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan which may have damage to the right front, headlight, and/or right front fender area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.